Anders Articulating Wall Light by Visual Comfort - Color: Grey - Finish: Nickel - (TOB 2097AN/BZ)

The Anders Articulating Wall Light by Visual Comfort puts the focus on simple elegance. It has a circular wall plate for versatile installation at any height on walls. The cylindrical shade and adjustable arm make it simple to direct accent lighting exactly where needed to showcase a room's architectural features, areas or artwork. Done in a range of metal finishes, this light fixture easily translates to contemporary or transitional dÃ©cor stories. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Grey. Finish: Antique Nickel / Bronze