Andel 4-Piece Conversation Patio Set, One Size , Gray

Relax in style this summer with this unique 4 piece patio conversation set crafted entirely from durable, weather-resistant all weather pressed-resin wicker. Engineered to give you a natural-looking rattan wicker design that will complement any patio or garden, this set is virtually maintenance free, rust proof, and decay proof. Assemble your new patio set in minutes with our unique pressure-fit frame allowing you even more time to enjoy your outdoor space. This convenient set is truly built to last.Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide # Pieces In Set: 4Included: 1 Loveseat(s), 2 Chair(s), 8 Chair Pad(s), 1 Table(s)Features: Weather Resistant, Fade ResistantJoinery: GluedManufacturer Warranty: 180 Day Parts LimitedSeating Capacity: 4Tools Required: Allen Wrench (included), Screws (included)Chair Measurements: 25.5 Depth/Inches, 26.5 Width/Inches, 24.5 Height/InchesLoveseat Measurements: 47 Width/Inches, 25.5 Depth/Inches, 30 Height/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 270 LbsSeat Back Height: 15 InSeat Depth: 22 InSeat Height: 17 InTable Measurements: 19 Length/Inches, 27.5 Width/Inches, 15 Height/InchesWeight (lb.): 85 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredFilling Content: 100% PolyesterFinish: BlackFrame Content: 100% WickerUpholstery Content: 100% PolyesterCare: Rinse CleanDecor Styles: CasualCountry of Origin: Imported