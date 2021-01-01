Andare Outdoor Wall Light by Huxe - Color: Silver - Finish: Brushed Aluminum - (MXH2074439)

The Andare Outdoor Wall Light by Huxe is a simple and sleek companion ideal for a variety of exterior spaces. Fashioned from smoothly finished aluminum, it uses a square wall plate to anchor a single vertical cylindrical housing and shade that holds robust, wet-listed lamping. This arrangement pours out a focused pool of light through the shades open base bright enough to light the way in dark conditions but is still gentle enough to receive a Dark Sky compliant rating. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Aluminum