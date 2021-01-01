From brother sister design studio
White & Orange Windowpane Cloth Napkins
Advertisement
Get your table ready for feasts this fall with these White & Orange Windowpane Cloth Napkins! These woven fabric napkins have a windowpane plaid pattern in a rust orange and white color scheme. Have a farmhouse fall as you coordinate all your tableware! Details: Length: 16" Width: 16" Content: 100% Cotton Care: Machine Wash, Cold, Gentle Cycle; Wash Dark Colors Separately; Non-Chlorine Bleach Only; Tumble Dry, Low, Remove Promptly; Cool Iron Card contains 4 napkins.