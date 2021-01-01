Greet your guests as soon as they walk in! Gray & White Welcome Pumpkins Wood Wall Decor is made of MDF in a long and wide rectangle shape. There is a white frame and a dark brown wood grain print background. The art features seven watercolor pumpkins in gray-green and white colors and orange and green leaves. Each pumpkin has a bold, black capital letter that spells out "Welcome." This would be perfect for hanging in the entryway of your home! Details: Length: 7 7/8" Width: 31 1/2" Thickness: 1 5/16" Orientation: Horizontal Includes: 2 - Sawtooth Hangers