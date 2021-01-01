From kirkland's
Blue and White Watercolor Moon Framed Art Print
Create an out of this world wall design with our Blue and White Watercolor Moon Framed Art Print! You’ll love the way it brings a soft, astronomical style to your walls. Framed print measures 19L x 1W x 19H in. Frame crafted of wood composite Silver frame finish Features a vintage moon subject Encased in glass Hues of blue and white Weight: 11 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.