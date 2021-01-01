Create an out of this world wall design with our Blue and White Watercolor Moon Framed Art Print! You’ll love the way it brings a soft, astronomical style to your walls. Framed print measures 19L x 1W x 19H in. Frame crafted of wood composite Silver frame finish Features a vintage moon subject Encased in glass Hues of blue and white Weight: 11 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.