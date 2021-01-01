and Water Resistant Silky Smooth Antistatic Vinyl iMac Monitor Cover for 24 iMac 24W x16H x3Top8Bottom D

Best Quality Guranteed. WHILE OTHER MONITOR COVERS are flimsy, have the strong chemical smell of cheap vinyl, are downright ugly or don't protect against moisture, these covers are manufactured from an advanced silky-smooth antistatic copolymer that is pliable, good looking and moisture resistant. This means your expensive monitors can remain dust, moisture and static free while LOOKING GOOD AND LASTING LONGER. NO MORE STRESSING about the wear and tear of and other contaminants on your high-end monitor displays, or worrying about the unpredictable bathroom habits of pets, or kids. These covers will keep your screen clean and extend the life of your equipment, giving you peace of mind and protecting your reputation. YOU DON'T WANT UNSIGHTLY PROTECTION. You'll be pleasantly surprised at the silky-smooth feel and visual appeal of medium blue trim against the milky white cover. Like warm coconut oil against a tropical sky. AT our mission is to improve the