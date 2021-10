This is a beautiful Caramel, Brown, Sage Color Hand Tufted, Hand Made Oriental 100% Wool Rug.We have been in business for more than 30 years serving customers from all over US, Canada and Europe. Our mission is to provide a superior quality rug at the most competitive price. If you find any shortcomings in your buying experience, please let us know and we will do whatever it takes to make it right. Your satisfaction is our ultimate goal.