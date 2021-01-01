Everly Quinn 5'X7'11'' Hand Tufted Wool Animal Print Oriental Area Rug Black, White Color

This is a beautiful Black, White, -- Select Color -- Color Hand Tufted, Hand Made Oriental 100% Wool Rug.What are Hand Tufted Rugs?Hand Tufted rugs, comparatively, are of newer origins. Hand Tufted rugs are created by pulling loops of yarns through a canvas that forms the rug foundation. The canvas, stretched on a loom, has a design outline that must be filled in. Once complete and off the loom, the loops are cut to create a smooth pile and a second backing is attached to hold the yarns in place.