7" Purple and White Textured Pumpkin Fall Harvest Table Top Decoration

This cute and charming pumpkin is a great way to say goodbye to the summer heat and hello to the autumn changes! It features a realistic-looking purple and white colored pumpkin that will fit great to your seasonal decor. Product Features : Purple and white pumpkin table top decor Equipped with a weathered brown stem Features a textured outer body Includes a realistic design For indoor use only - if using place under a covered area outdoors Perfect to be used as a thanksgiving decor Dimensions: 6" H x 7" W x 7" L Material(s):plastic