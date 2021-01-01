From kirkland's
Blue and White Swirls Ceramic Jar with Lid
This Blue and White Swirls Ceramic Jar with Lid is the perfect combination of decorative and functional. You'll love its swirled design and its many uses. Jar measures 6.5H x 4.5 in. in diameter Crafted of ceramic Round shape Distressed blue and white swirl finish Not air tight For decorative use only Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.