This Blue and White Swirls Ceramic Jar with Lid is the perfect combination of decorative and functional. You'll love its swirled design and its many uses. Jar measures 6.5H x 4.5 in. in diameter Crafted of ceramic Round shape Distressed blue and white swirl finish Not air tight For decorative use only Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.