Tan and White Striped Coastal Ceramic Vase, 13 in.

The Tan and White Striped Coastal Ceramic Vase features a round body with a tapered opening and base. Coastal shades of tan remind us of seashells on the beach. Vase measures 13H x 8.5 in. in diameter Crafted of ceramic Round body with tapered opening and base and glazed finish Features hues of tan, white, and terracotta Detailed with linear vertical grooves Coastal style For decorative use only Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.