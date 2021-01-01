Set of 2 Gold and Silver Shiny Snowflake Christmas Stocking Holders

Display your Christmas stockings with a bit of glitz this holiday season with these shiny stocking holders. The snowflakes sitting on their shiny base are sure to add some pizazz to your existing Christmas decor and can be easily displayed on your mantlepiece or virtually any flat surface with an edge. Complimenting colors of silver and gold are sure to create lasting nostalgic memories for family and friends! Features: Set of 2 snowflake stocking holders Symmetrical snowflake design One shiny dark silver snowflake and one gold Weighted base for added stability while holding your stockings Metal hook in front for easy stocking hanging Dimensions: 5"H x 5"W x 4"D Material(s):metal Pack of 4