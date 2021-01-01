And Reusable cruise sneak flask Liquor Pouches flask kit Sneak Alcohol flask hide drinking flask kit (8+16+25+32OZ-8PCS)

Best Quality Guranteed. Say No to Overpriced Drink! Flask Made with100% BPA FREEFOOD GRADE plastic. Leak proof, Odor Proof, perfect for concealment, undetectable by x-Ray scanners. Say No to Messy Refrigerator! we have size 8OZ.16OZ.25OZ. and 32OZ, help you keep all kinds of half bottle drinkings. Say No to carry heavy bottle Drink for Travel! flask is Durable and Reusable, can use for times and just so light for carry. Heat-resisting & Cold-resistingBoiling water or hot drinkings, Frozen all be ok. LIFETIME GUARANTEEYour experience with the products is our pursuit. Have no worries, MONEY BACK GUARANTEED if you are not satisfied with the product. We guarantee 60 days return.