Red and Beige Reindeer Burlap Wired Christmas Craft Ribbon 2.5" x 10 Yards

It's Christmas time again! This pack of vibrant craft ribbon spools helps you to spruce up your festive decor. The design displaying reindeer with stars makes it look elegant. This creative pack helps in creating your winter wonderland accent your decorations and wrap gifts. This festive season feel the joy when your loved ones unwrap happiness! Product Features: Features a reindeer burlap wired Christmas craft ribbon Sewn wire edged ribbon allows you to bend and shape your creations to decorate with ease Perfect for Christmas decorating or gift accenting Dimensions of each spool: 2.5" wide x 10 yards in length Material(s): nylon/wire