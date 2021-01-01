From manuela marino ceramic
White and Gold Porcelain Mini Bowl and Spoon Set, Handmade Clay Art Kitchen Pottery Salt Sugar or Spice Dish
This whimsical hand formed bowl and spoon set is ideal to serve salt, pepper, sugar or other spices. Inspired by nature with an organic feel and uneven rim. Bowl is about 3" wide and 0.75" high. Spoon is about 4" long. Food and dishwasher safe. Not microwave safe. Hand wash recommended to avoid damage and discoloration. Due to the nature of handmade ceramic and glaze, imperfections will occur, adding to the distinctive appearance. Made in California, USA.