InHome White and Off-White Aegean Wall Applique Peel and Stick Backsplash Tiles, White & Off-White
Say goodbye to the traditional black and white kitchen and bathroom trend and say hello to a fabulously chic choice. This medallion like peel and stick backsplash tile features blue and white hues that will give your walls a cool and unique style. Aegean Peel and Stick Backsplash Tiles contains 4- pieces on 4-sheets that measure 10 in. x 10 in. This product measures 21 in. x 21 in. when assembled. Color: White & Off-White.