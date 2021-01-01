From art glass ensembles
20" Blue and Gold Native Mission Tiffany Framed Rectangular Wall Mirror
From the Dale Tiffany CollectionEnsure beauty and safety by getting this amazing mirror! Apart from making your wall stunning, it also offers a flawless, clear reflection. Mount it on your wall and create a new benchmark for stylish home decor!Product Features: Native mission tiffany mirror. Iridescent blue, red and beige hand rolled stained art glass border. Comes with a sleek black wooden frame. Recommended for indoor useDimensions: 20"H x 16"W x 1"D. Material(s): hand rolled art glass/mirror