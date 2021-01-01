From sweet jojo designs
Navy & Mint Woodsy Comforter Set (Full/Queen) - Sweet Jojo Designs
Advertisement
Navy and Mint Woodsy Full/Queen Bedding set will help you create an incredible room for your child. This stylish designer bedding set uses an impressive array of exclusive fabrics combining arrow, triangle, hexagon, wood grain and woodland animal prints. This collection uses the stylish colors of navy blue, mint and gray. The design uses brushed microfiber fabrics that are machine washable for easy care. This wonderful set will fit full and queen size beds. Full/Queen Set Includes: Lightweight Comforter and 2 Pillow Shams. Pattern: Wood Grain Design Deer.