From pronatura

55mm and 58mm Lens Hood Set Compatible with Nikon D3400 D3500 D5300 D5500 D5600 D7500 DSLR Camera with AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR, AF-P.

$20.05
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

ULTIMATE LENS HOOD SET YOU NEED, Set includes: 55mm+58mm Reversible Tulip Flower lens hood, 55mm+58mm 3 Stages Collapsible Rubber Lens Hood, 55mm+58mm Center Pinch Lens Cap, Premium Microfiber Lens Cleaning Cloth. COLLAPSIBLE RUBBER LENS HOOD: 3-in-1 design for use with wide-angle, standard, telephoto zoom/non-zoom lenses. Prevents lens flare caused by extraneous light and protects against unexpected bumps or shock. REVERSIBLE TULIP FLOWER LENS HOOD: Unique design for quickly detaching and mounting. Normal mode and reverse mode for using. The only flower lens hood on the market that lets you use a lens cap while having the lens hood mounted. PAIR WITH FILTER: Our lens hood are provided with Filter Thread, allowing you to pair this hood with filter and lens cap. Center Pinch Lens Cap: Never lost our lens cap again. Simply use the elastic loop over the camera lens so it's easy to find. And cap leash is attached to lens cap via the hole in it, Never lost our le

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com