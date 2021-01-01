Benjara Brown and Black Leatherette Upholstered and Scooped Seat Wooden Accent Chair, Black and Brown

Add a distinctive charm to your living room area with this Accent Chair. This uniquely shaped chair is at home in any decor, whether it's in an elegant living area, a modern home office, or a stylish bedroom. The wooden construction of this chair is like a piece of modern art that features a scooped seat and black leatherette cushion. The curves of the seat, legs, and back all interplay to create this eye catching conversation piece, and a chair that is as much of a pleasure to look at as it is to sit in. Color: Black and Brown.