Black and White Labyrinth Geometric - Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art Print

This beautiful Black and White Labyrinth Geometric Canvas Art is printed using the highest quality fade resistant ink on canvas. Every one of our fine art giclee canvas prints is printed on premium quality canvas, using the finest quality inks which will not fade over time. Each giclee print is stretched tightly over a 1 inch wood sub frame for small size prints or a 1.5 inch wood sub frame for large size prints (40x30 46x36 ...) ensuring the canvas is taught and does not buckle. All of our canvas prints are carefully packaged with corner protection, fragile labeling and sturdy boxes to ensure a safe delivery. Every canvas print arrives ready to hang on the wall, with the hanging kits included. Size: 12" H x 20" W x 1" D