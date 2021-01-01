Isabelline 6'X9' Hand Knotted New Zealand Wool Oushak Kalaty Oriental Area Rug Moss, Beige Color

This is a beautiful Moss, Beige, Light Gold Color Oushak Kalaty design Hand Knotted, Oriental New Zealand Wool Rug.Story Behind the Art Indo Oushak rugs (made in India) are a specific rug style that favors the weaving and design techniques of the authentic Oushak rugs from Turkey. The rugs retain the essence of the Persian rugs and produce identical themes and patterns consisting of beautifully designed medallions, niches, trees and figural motifs and all-over floral motifs. It was during the Mughal rule in India that the rug industry reached its zenith and came on its own as an art form. Tight weaving, silk like wool, bright, deep color range and realistic motifs became the defining feature of Indian rugs. It is this combination of exquisitely detailed and painstaking craftsmanship and masterful interplay of design elements that has earned Indian rugs age-defying allure and patronship defying borders and time. These rugs are made using a certain family of designs that originate in Usak, Turkey. They’re recognizable for their large-scale designs and understated elegance. They’re predominately made from lustrous wool and silk and feature muted earth tones such as cinnamon, saffron, green, ivory and gray. Usually they feature geometric pattern and you will find them with an allover design or with a central medallion motif. It has been produced using an identical weaving method and the design repertoire of the original Turkish Oushaks. Cosmopolitan and sophisticated in look, the rug has been handcrafted by artisans to a flawless composition. The main field comprising highly stylized floral and botanical elements is encompassed by a handsome multi-band border. The design of the border compliments the inner field and adds gentle grandeur to the artful composition of the rug. This rug representing an illustrious legacy of exquisite artistry and intricate craftsmanship is primed to add visual glamor and class to its surroundings. Its soft texture and timeless design make it ideal to enhance any space where it is placed.