10' x 14' Green and Ivory Medallion Floral Rectangular Area Throw Rug

From the Versailles Collection, a Franco-oriental design with floral flourishes gives this inviting rug a charming old-world grandeur. The detailed borders and the central medallion are set in contrast with the warm and inviting color palette. This awe-inspiring rug is available in dual-tone shades and offers a plush underfoot with a low pile. Tastefully doctorate your home with this piece of French heritage.Product Features:Color(s): green, ivory, brown, tan, red, terracotta, burgundy, peachMachine madeLow pileBacking: yesMedallion and floral patternVictorian style with border designRecommended for indoor use onlyEasy-to-clean, stain resistant, and does not shedUse rug pad to reduce slipping and slidingRug pad sold separatelyMade in TurkeyCare instructions:Spot clean onlyRegular vacuumingUse a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenlyIn case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying a downward pressure on the creaseDimensions: 10' wide x 14' longPile height: 0.33"Material(s): polypropyleneBacking: jute