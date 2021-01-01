Red & Gold Gift Wrapping Papers - 12 Sheets: High-Quality 18 X 24 Inch (45 X 61 CM) Wrapping Paper (Other)

These fine-quality tear-out wrapping sheets feature twelve red and gold patterns, suitable for craft projects as well as for gift wrapping. Plus, these patterns have been printed with real gold Pantone ink! An introduction details the history and meaning behind the designs and provides some wrapping inspiration Tuttle Gift Wrapping Papers are an excellent value--a fraction of the price of a single sheet of gift wrap paper from stationery shops Each sheet is removable by tearing along a perforated line There are twelve sheets with twelve different patterns in each book