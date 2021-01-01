From taylor precision products

and Galaxies in Space Mouse Pad NonSkid Natural Rubber Rectangle Mouse Pads Home Office Computer Gaming Mousepad Mat

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. MousePad Size: 9.5'x7.9'( 240mm x 200mm x 3mm), Package included:1x Mouse pad. Nataul rubber base with silky cloth surface. Easy cleaning and maintenance. Soft materials comfortable for wrists and hands, smooth surface, non-slip rubber undersurface firmly grips the desktop. Unique Awesome patterns, vibrant colors, best gift idea. Interesting unique design personalized custom mouse pad, give you a new feeling for your office life.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com