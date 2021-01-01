5' x 8' Rust Red and Gray Floral Border Rectangular Outdoor Area Throw Rug

From the Outdoor Border Collection, a bamboo-weave-inspired rug with a floral border will perfectly complement your decor style. This rug elevates your outdoor seating ambiance. Featuring a flat pile this polypropylene-backed rug offers all-weather comfort and ease of cleaning. Make an inspired choice and add a splash of old-country charm to your outdoor decor.Product Features: Color(s): rust red, gray and ivory. Machine woven. Flat pile. Backing: yes. Contemporary style with floral border. Recommended for both indoor and outdoor use. Easy-to-clean, stain resistant, and does not shed. Made in TurkeyCare instructions: Vacuum the rug or you can spray them down with a hose. In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying a downward pressure on the creaseDimensions: 5' wide x 8' long. Pile height: 0.16"Material(s): polypropylene. Backing: polypropylene