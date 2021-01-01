From booth & williams
Green and Yellow Decorative Book Set
Take your design to a new level with the Boxwood Wall 100 Piece Decorative Book Set. One hundred (100) authentic modern hardback books in crisp shades of medium and dark green. All books are published 1980-present and include a variety of literary works, period novels and topical texts with light overall wear. Books total approximately 10 linear feet with an average height of 8.5-9.5". Actual Titles Will Vary From Those Pictured But Will Maintain The Same Color Pattern.