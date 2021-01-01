FirsTime & Co.® Zinc Gears Outdoor Clock, 24 in

SIZE MATTERS – Our FirsTime & Co.® Gilded Gears Outdoor Clock has a 24" diameter and 1.5" depth, making it a great size for any space.IT’S IN THE DETAILS – This outdoor clock is an all-in-one weather station, featuring a thermometer and hygrometer. Crafted of durable plastic with an exposed face and an open-backed design, the Roman numerals and stationary gears in an aged silver finish make it a stylish addition to any outdoor decor.HANG IN THERE – This clock is designed to be hung on the wall indoors or outdoors under a covered area, away from exposed elements like extreme heat, cold and rain. Hanging hardware not included.START IT UP – This clock requires 1 AA battery for operation, not included.OUR PROMISE – We at FirsTime & Co.® take great pride in and stand behind our products with a 30-Day Limited Manufacturer Warranty.