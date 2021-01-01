FirsTime & Co.® Sundeck Outdoor Clock, Aged Copper, 19 in, Analog

SIZE MATTERS – Our FirsTime & Co.® Sundeck Outdoor Clock has a 19" diameter and 1.75" depth, making it a great size for any space.IT’S IN THE DETAILS – This outdoor clock is an all-in-one weather station, featuring a thermometer. It's crafted of metal with an aged copper finish and a glass lens covering the face. The sun-shaped frame makes it a stylish addition to any outdoor decor.HANG IN THERE – This clock is designed to be hung on the wall indoors or outdoors under a covered area, away from exposed elements like extreme heat, cold and rain. Hanging hardware not included.START IT UP – This clock requires 1 AA battery for operation, not included.OUR PROMISE – We at FirsTime & Co.® take great pride in and stand behind our products with a 30-Day Limited Manufacturer Warranty.