FirsTime & Co. White Bolton Farmhouse Barn Door End Table, 26 x 14 x 21.5 in

SIZE MATTERS: Our FirsTime & Co. White Bolton Farmhouse Barn Door End Table has a 21.5" height, 14" width, and 26" length making it the perfect sized end table for any living, home or office spaceIT'S IN THE DETAILS: Our rectangular FirsTime & Co. White Bolton Farmhouse Barn Door End Table has an antiqued white finish and is made of woodFASHIONABLE AND FUNCTIONAL: This beautiful end table features a farmhouse-inspired sliding barn door to display favorite accents while storing blankets, games and more out of sightMORE THAN IT SEEMS: This end table can also be used as an accent table. It can support a maximum weight of 33 lbs. There is no assembly requiredFARMHOUSE STYLE: Whether moving into a new home or looking for a gift, make an accent statement in any room with a stylish and decorative farmhouse and industrial piece from FirsTime & Co.