Safdie & Co. 4-Piece Navy Solid Color Polyester Queen Sheet Set, Blue

This luxury bedding set sheet will fit perfectly in any room and will easily blend with most decor. It is made from premium quality fabric and has a remarkable feeling that add an exceptional value to the ensemble. Available Sizes: 1-Flat sheet 90 in. x 102 in. + 2 in., 1-Fitted sheet 60 in. x 80 in. + 15 in., 2-Sham 20 in. x 30 in. + 4 in., Available Colors: Navy Features: Hypoallergenic, anti-bacterial, environmental friendly and resistant to dust mites. Fade, stain, shrink and wrinkle resistant. Easy to clean and store; Wash in cold water by hand or in on gentle cycle in the machine, then air dry or tumble dry on low; Comes with protective plastic zippered case for easy storing and packing.