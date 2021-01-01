From manuela marino ceramic
Yellow Teal and Black Clay Oil Dip Dish, Handmade Clay Art Kitchen Pottery Garlic Grater Plate
Advertisement
Create a delicious appetizer with this grooved small plate: Rub a garlic clove over the textured center, fill with oil, add spices and/or herbs and start dipping with fresh bread. These are stock photos. See second and last image for variations in shape and color occur due to the handmade process. Each dish is unique in design. A card that explains how to use this unique dish is included. Food, dishwasher and microwave safe. Handwash recommended to avoid damage and discoloration. Due to the nature of handmade pottery and glaze, expect slight imperfections in the appearance of each unique piece. Made in California, USA.