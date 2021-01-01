30" Red and Green Christmas Decorative Gift Box with Candles Table Topper - Clear Lights

When it is exactly time to shout out the joy of the season, have this red sisal gift with 2 green candles and clear outdoor lights inside it to announce the same. Fix it in your outdoors, entryway or as a centerpiece to see a bright welcoming note this decor piece set. Those 55 clear lights inside are sure to keep your garden area glittery all night long. Features: Features gift box with glitter accents. Pre-lit with 55 UL listed clear lights. Light color: clear. Light type: mini. Recommended for indoor/outdoor decorative use. Dimensions: 30" high. Material(s): sisal