VAN ZYVERDEN Red and Yellow Canna Picasso Bulbs (5-Pack)

As flamboyant as their tropical American ancestry, Cannas are among the most colorful summer bulbs with ruffled spikes tapering to refined buds, boasting immense, paddle shaped leaves. Their great reedy canes and palmy foliage make for large, magnificent plants, yielding blooms all summer long for long-lasting curb appeal. They are deer resistant and appear most dramatic when grouped in masses. These are fast growers with large flowers. Canna Picasso puts on a dramatic display of color, with its large leopard-like flower clusters ( yellow - with red spots) and their dark leaves creating that exotic tropical feel. The stalks are erect and contrast the leaves. Mass together to create that curb appeal. As a dwarf variety it is shorter growing then most Cannas, which is preferred by some. Award winning choice.