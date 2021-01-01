Red and Black Camouflage Design Pattern XXL XL Large Gaming Mouse Pad Mat Long Extended Mousepad Desk Pad Non-Slip Rubber Mice Pads Stitched Edges.

SIZE: 31.5x11.8x0.12 Inch (30cm*80cm*0.3cm) Is Sufficient For Most Everyday Use. Personalized Design: Carefully selected patterns are more attractive. This mouse pad is carefully printed with brilliant color, no fade. Non-slip rubber base: Soft materials comfortable for wrists and hands, smooth surface, non-slip rubber undersurface firmly grips the desktop. Easy cleaning and maintenance. Precautions: No glue or harmful chemicals are used to attach the soft-cloth surface to the non-skid base Product Warranty: We value our customers. If you are not satisfied with the quality of the mouse pad, please feel free to contact us, your satisfaction is our top priority