'Yellow and Blue' by Vladi Garcia Photographic Print on Wrapped Canvas

Features:Museum quality giclee on canvasGallery wrapped with image mirrored onto the sidesReady to hangMade in the USAProduct Type: PhotographPrint Type: Photographic PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Gray/YellowNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Vladi GarciaStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: HorizontalSize (Size: 16" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 20" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 22" H x 28" W x 1.5" D): Medium 25"-32"Size (Size: 28" H x 35" W x 1.5" D): Large 33"-40"Shape: RectangleLED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Buildings & CityscapesAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Yellow and BlueEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:Dimensions:Hand stretched on 1.5" stretcher barsOverall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 22" H x 28" W x 1.5" D): 22Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 28" H x 35" W x 1.5" D): 28Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 22" H x 28" W x 1.5" D): 28Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 28" H x 35" W x 1.5" D): 35Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 16" H x 20" W x 1.5" D, 20" H x 24" W x 1.5" D, 22" H x 28" W x 1.5" D, 28" H x 35" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 16" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 22" H x 28" W x 1.5" D): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 28" H x 35" W x 1.5" D): 7Assembly:Warranty: Size: 16" H x 20" W x 1.5" D