Brown, Blue & White Butterfly Glitter Stickers
Add a touch of garden delight to your papercrafting projects with Brown, Blue & White Butterfly Glitter Stickers! In a variety of colors and each finished with iridescent glitter wings, these acid-free butterfly stickers are extra whimsical. Stick them to handmade cards, scrapbook pages, collages, and more, and let your creativity take flight! Dimensions: Length: 1/2" - 1 5/8" Width: 3/4" - 2 5/8" Package contains 26 stickers.