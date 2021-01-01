From the paper studio

Brown, Blue & White Butterfly Glitter Stickers

$2.49
In stock
Description

Add a touch of garden delight to your papercrafting projects with Brown, Blue & White Butterfly Glitter Stickers! In a variety of colors and each finished with iridescent glitter wings, these acid-free butterfly stickers are extra whimsical. Stick them to handmade cards, scrapbook pages, collages, and more, and let your creativity take flight! Dimensions: Length: 1/2" - 1 5/8" Width: 3/4" - 2 5/8" Package contains 26 stickers.

