Set of 4 Blue and Burgundy Red Contemporary Glass Vases 5"

Our opulent Crocia 4-Piece Vase Set is an easy way to add a touch of luxury to your home décor at a price that is easy on the budget. The set includes 4 long neck vases. Each begins with a base of muted eggplant. We then added shimmery golden amber at the top that drips down the neck and over the body of the vase creating a wonderful blend of color and texture. Each vase is beautiful enough to display alone; try displaying different combinations throughout a room for a truly exquisite effect. The set also makes a lovely gift for any occasion. No matter how you choose to use it, our Crocia 4-Piece Vase Set is guaranteed to win rave reviews from family and friends alike.