Black and White Buffalo Check Napkins, Set of 4
Give your dinner table a touch of classic farmhouse charm with these Black and White Buffalo Check Napkins. They're the perfect choice for your next family meal! Set of four (4) napkin Napkins measures 20L x 20W in. each Crafted of 100% cotton Buffalo check pattern Hues of black and white Solid reverse Care: Machine wash cold with like colors, gentle cycle. Do not bleach. Remove promptly. Tumble dry low. Warm iron as needed. Contact your local Kirkland's store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location. Sold separately in stores under item 205274.