Our Gray and White Botanical Garden Shower Curtain features a charming design that will look perfect in your guest bathroom. Its perfect for that cottage style you’re wanting to add to your home. Shower curtain measures 72L x 72H in. Crafted of polyester Botanical garden design Floral pattern Hues of gray and white Perforations for shower curtain hooks; hooks not included Care: Machine wash with cold water on gentle cycle in a mesh bag with similar colors. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.