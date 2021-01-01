From vondom
AND Bench by Vondom (60006-ANTHRACITE)
Inspired by an experience of intimate unity, the AND collection flows through space in an infinite loop. Use your creative eye to connect the AND Helix with AND Benches in a unique formation that will unify your atmosphere for virtuous outdoor living. Bridge multiple AND Helix to form a larger-than-life corkscrew; or bond a series of Helix with Benches for a symmetrical floral pattern. Whatever landscape you may create, a seat for unity will always await. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Finish: Basic