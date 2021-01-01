Montebello Ancient Grain Conchiglie

Our gluten free Ancient Grain Conchiglie brings wholesome taste and a pleasing bite straight to your plate. Crafted from an organic blend of corn, rice, quinoa, amaranth and teff, this premium pasta is packed with 5 grams of protein and doesnt compromise on flavor or quality. Conchiglie is a cut reminiscent of a conch shell, which makes it particularly good at holding on to meats and vegetables in hearty pasta dishes. Originally built in 1388, the idyllic Monastery of Montebello has long served as an emblem of agriculture in northern Italy. This is a region prized for its produce, a place where organic crops like hearty durum wheat and vine-ripened tomatoes are transformed by skilled artisans into impeccable air-dried pastas, robust sauces and more. Imported for you to enjoy, these delicious products deliver Italian excellence to any dish.