Anchorage Outdoor Post Light by Hinkley - Color: Black - Finish: Iron - (1851DZ-LL)

The Anchorage Outdoor Post Light brings the classic charisma of American lantern design to the outdoors with its inviting, vintage style. Constructed of solid aluminum with clear glass panels, the Anchorage Outdoor Post Light features long clean lines and an elegant arched carriage handle. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Tapered. Color: Black. Finish: Aged Zinc