Brooklinen Anchal Decorative Pillow - Rest your head on this or just stare at its glory. This beautifully crafted pillow cover was designed and created by Anchal specifically for Brooklinen. A word from Anchal on the details: “Our Naari quilted pillow blends traditional kantha quilting techniques with contemporary geometric designs. Handcrafted with organic cotton, we’re created bold, dynamic intersections of color and texture. Charcoal-black edging adds the finishing touch to this heirloom textile art.”Details: Handmade by artisans in India Custom design + colorway for Brooklinen Size: 18” x 18” Dry clean only Pillow cover only Care:Dry Clean OnlyWarranty:If you're unhappy with your purchase, we will find a solution for you! The majority of our products can be returned or exchanged within 365 days, and we'll pay for the return shipping if you're in the US. Returns will be refunded in the original payment method or store credit.