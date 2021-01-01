From ajazz
AJAZZ ANC160 Laptop Cooler Laptop Cooling Stand with RGB Light Effect 7-gear Adjustable Height Mute Heat Dissipation Pink
Adopt high-speed turbo fans for rapid heat dissipation. RGB light effect brings cool and immersive gaming experience. 7-level adjustable angle, you can choose the best viewing angle according to your needs. Double USB ports design, external USB devices can be connected, not occupy the USB interface of the laptop. Mute operation, no need to worry about disturbing others.