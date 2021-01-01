From best in show
Best in Show Anatolian Shepherd Dog Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
An Anatolian Shepherd Dog is a rugged, imposing flock guardian of ancient lineage. Protective and territorial, but also intelligent, patient, and profoundly loyal, these muscular avengers are prized as working guard dogs without equal. If you are training, showing, breeding, focused on agility or obedience, this design is a modern way to show your love for your favorite dog breed. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only