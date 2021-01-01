From anzzi
ANZZI Anatolian Copper 33 in. 0-Hole Single Bowl Farmhouse Kitchen Sink with Sunflower Design Panel in Polished Antique Copper
ANZZI presents the latest trending in modern antique Anatolian series farmhouse kitchen sink. All ANZZI Anatolian kitchen sinks are handcrafted using only Rhino Alloy certified artisan copper. This gorgeous farmhouse sink will transform your kitchen into an expression of yourself on par with the finest of culinary arts. Become a member of the ANZZI family and experience why Perfection is our Tradition. Color: Polished Antique Copper.