From momeni
3'3"x5' Anatolia Marquis Area Rug Blue - Momeni
Advertisement
The pastel color palette of the Anatolia Collection presents the softer side of geometric style. Subdued shades of pink, baby blue and brown fill the field and ornamental rug borders with classical medallions and vine and dot motifs. Crafted in an innovative combination of natural wool and nylon threads, modern machining mimics ancestral weaving techniques to create a series of chic floor coverings that are superior in beauty and performance. Size: 3'3"x5'.