Momeni Anatolia ANA-7 Light Blue 3 ft. x 5 ft. Area Rug

For underfoot comfort and added style, choose the Momeni 3 ft. x 5 ft. Area Rug. This rug has a classic style, which adds character to your living spaces. With stain-resistant fabrics, it will tolerate everyday spills. It features a 50% wool design, which will deliver enhanced thickness and comfort. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it is a non-toxic choice for your living area. This loomed rug is designed with oriental detailing, so you can enhance the look of your home decor. It comes in a blue shade, bringing a cool touch to your room. Color: Light Blue.